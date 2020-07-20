Backstage Notes From RAW Taping: Rey Mysterio Status, Sasha Banks Plan

PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio is at today’s RAW taping and is scheduled to be on TV going forward. Mysterio was in Stamford, CT last week to discuss a new contract with the company and he will be on tonight’s show to play up almost losing an eye last night at the Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

They also report that the plan for tonight is to play up that Sasha Banks has possession of the RAW Women’s Title belt even though she is not the recognized champion.

Today is Kairi Sane’s last day with WWE and she will be returning home to Japan.