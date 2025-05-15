Note on Backstage Reaction To Head Bumps During Jordynne Grace vs. Giulia, What Happened

On an episode of WWE NXT last week, Jordynne Grace and Giulia had a match which saw the latter land on her head for two different bumps. The match drew some negative reactions online, with some attacking Grace. Fightful Select notes that there were ‘audible’ reactions backstage when it happened, and NXT does not want to ‘normalize’ those kinds of bumps.

The first bump was said to be a miscommunication, as Giulia tucked her chin when she wasn’t supposed. It was described as similar to how some people forget not to tuck their chin on a Styles Clash. The second, which was Grace’s Juggernaut Driver finish, was simply a “rough landing.”