Backstage Reaction To Joe Hendry’s NXT Appearance, More Appearances Expected

Joe Hendry appeared on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, and a new report has details on the reaction in WWE and TNA to his appearance. As reported, the TNA star appe4ared at the start of the show in the #1 Contenders battle royal and got promo time before the match. Fightful Select reports that NXT officials were said to be “very happy” with the reaction that Hendry received from the NXT audience in the Capitol Wrestling Center.

The report goes on to say that TNA sources were pleased to see that Hendry’s storyline with Frankie Kazarian was continued on NXT, though some had wished he had had a longer appearance.

Sources in NXT said that Hendry is expected to make more appearances for NXT in the future. Hendry confronted Shawn Michaels backstage in a post-match video posted to social media where he said he can show up anywhere, any time on any show; people just have to say his name.