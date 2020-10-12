Note On Backstage Reaction To Lars Sullivan’s Latest Incident

As previously reported, Lars Sullivan has been accused of making inappropriate comments to a yoga instructor on Instagram. It appears the backstage reaction to it isn’t exactly good for the WWE superstar.

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, Sullivan’s most recent incident has led to him not having many supporters backstage within WWE. However, as the account notes, he does have the support of the person who has the final say on everything, which is of course Vince McMahon.

“WWE is aware of Lars Sullivans’ latest “troubles” and it’s beyond safe to say he doesn’t have many supporters left in the locker room. However, one of those supporters has the ultimate say, so that’s that,” the account wrote.

Sullivan made his return on last week’s SmackDown and is set to be a part of the draft pool for tonight’s edition of RAW.