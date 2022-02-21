Details On Backstage Reaction to Madcap Moss’ Elimination Chamber Bump

Madcap Moss took a frightening bump at Elimination Chamber on Saturday, and a new report has some details around the reaction to the spot. As noted yesterday, Moss took an inverted Alabama slam from Drew McIntyre that resulted in him landing on his head. Fightful Select has some details around the bump and how people backstage reacted.

According to the report, there’s no heat on either wrestler for the moment, which happened when Moss tucked his chin instead of taking the bump flat. McIntyre is regarded as a safe worker and was said to be “very concerned” about Moss after the spot, and people in WWE said they could see it wasn’t a mistake on his part.

Moss is apparently fine and assured everyone at ringside – the referee, McIntyre, and Happy Corbin – during the match that he was okay. He did not appear to be shaken up after the match and replied to several people backstage who contacted him to confirm he was okay. Moss was evaluated by the medical team apologized to Vince McMahon, McIntyre and the match’s agents for the mistake.

The site adds that the spot where Corbin pulled Moss out of the ring was already booked into the match where it happened, immediately after the spot. There was reportedly a lot of concern for Moss initially, but once it was confirmed he was okay they quickly called for replays of the spot.