Backstage Reaction To Kazuchika Okada’s AEW Heel Turn

Kazuchika Okada has officially joined All Elite Wrestling (AEW), debuting last week on Dynamite. He turned heel and aligned with The Young Bucks to attack Eddie Kingston.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, AEW is extremely pleased with the full-time debut. The decision to turn Okada into a heel was made well in advance, with AEW President Tony Khan coming up with the idea around the holidays. Khan has always believed that Okada has the potential to become a major heel star on American wrestling TV, even before AEW was established in 2019.

Okada’s recent performances have only solidified Khan’s belief, with the company considering it a huge success. Okada’s facial expressions have been well-received within the company.

AEW hopes that he can bring a fresh approach to wrestling that he has never done before. The company is also confident in the chemistry between Okada and The Young Bucks, which was anticipated based on their past interactions. AEW officials were thrilled with the response to the Collision segments featuring Okada. They strategically timed his debut immediately after Sting’s retirement to bring in another big star for a significant moment.