Backstage Reaction To Recent WWE Releases Said To Be Positive

It was reported yesterday that WWE had released Sin Cara, Luke Harper and The Ascension’s Konnor and Viktor. Fightful reports that the mood backstage after the news is reportedly positive, as it’s believed tey all asked for their releases. One source said that the feeling backstage is said to be “relief”.

Sin Cara and Harper both publicly asked for their releases. While the Ascension didn’t do so publicly, they also haven’t been used since Wrestlemania, so it’s entirely possible they did.

Another source added: “It’s either a coincidence or next level f–king with The Revival that a bunch of people get granted their releases, but they can’t release them because they have a title match on next weekend’s show.”

Meanwhile, it’s rumored that there will be several NXT cuts in January or early February.