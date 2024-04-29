Note on Backstage Reaction in AEW and WWE To Tony Khan’s Recent ‘Harvey Weinstein’ Comments

As previously reported, Tony Khan made comments about WWE during an interview with the NFL Network, calling them the “Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling.” In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez spoke about the backstage reaction in both WWE and AEW to Khan’s comments, noting that “people thought it was ridiculous.”

According to the report, people in both AEW and WWE feel the same way about the comments. He noted that people in AEW also said ‘the same thing’ about Khan painting WWE as an evil company. While WWE is a defendant in the sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, the vast majority of people working there obviously had nothing to do with it. People in AEW have friends in WWE and “took exception” to Khan’s comments.