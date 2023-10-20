Note on Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon Leaving Creative, Changes He Made Before Exit

As you may have heard, Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of WWE creative. Triple H is responsible for that now, something that was said to be a decision from Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the backstage reaction to recent events, including how people felt about McMahon making changes to shows.

The general reaction is that the change is a good thing. Before the merger and McMahon’s medical leave, he made changes to WWE TV, especially RAW, on a regular basis. While sometimes the changes were positive, they ultimately got in the way of the long-term creative vision. Many of the talent seem to be loyal to Triple H and thought things were better when McMahon wasn’t involved. While business started improving while McMahon was still in charge, things improved drastically when he was absent last year.

Some people feel that McMahon might have “got played” by Emanuel, who had said that McMahon would be in charge of WWE. However he does not handle creative and his stock is valued around the same as it was before the merger. A source noted that Emanuel “has a vision” on how to use the “worldwide notoriety” of McMahon, but that doesn’t include Vince “micromanaging” weekly television.