Note on Backstage Reactions in AEW and WWE to Adam Copeland Joining AEW

As previously reported, Adam Copeland is now All Elite, as he officially joined the AEW roster at WrestleDream last night. Fightful Select has notes on the backstage reactions to Copeland’s switch in both AEW and WWE.

AEW sources were said to be “unanimously positive” towards the news. Along with his full-time onscreen role, Copeland will have a “significant presence” in the company and has already said he wants to help out however he can. One longtime talent with the company said that Copeland had said he was “filling the gap” left behind by CM Punk, noting that the former Edge will be helpful without causing any backstage issues. They did add that Punk was also helpful when he was in the company.

Some in AEW were said to be surprised that the ‘Rated R Superstar’ trademark had lapsed and WWE didn’t try to retain it. The word is that it became obvious to WWE at the beginning of the summer that Edge wasn’t going to re-sign, so they didn’t bother to renew the trademark.

AEW talent were not ‘officially’ made aware that Copeland was coming, but it was said to be the worst kept secret in the business. Talent in AEW and WWE both believed it would happen as early as mid-August. Those who worked with him talked about it as though it were a fact before his last WWE match, though many were not told officially until after that. It was a topic of conversation in both companies prior to last night’s show.

Copeland was kept hidden at times but said that he ended up hanging out with Darby Allin and getting food before his debut, and had been in Seattle all weekend.

In WWE, Copeland is believed to have left on good terms and would be welcomed back at any time. The consensus among WWE is that they are happy for him.