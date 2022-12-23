Backstage Reactions to Jamie Hayter & Hikaru Shida’s AEW Dynamite Match

Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida did battle for the AEW World Women’s Title in the main event of AEW DYnamite, and a new report has some backstage notes on the match. Hayter retained the title against Shida in the main event, and Fightful Select reports that the backstage reactions to the match and Hayter’s reign in general have been unanimously positive. There has been a lot of praise toward Hayter as well as the whole group, with Baker and Rebel getting a lot of praise for how smoothly they’ve transitioned into their current roles.

The report also notes that BJ Whitmer produced both the Hayter vs. Shida match and the Hayter vs. Toni Storm match at AEW Full Gear. Whitmer has been given high marks by talent backstage for his work.