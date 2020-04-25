Backstage Update on Why AEW Is Resuming TV Tapings Next Month Earlier Than Expected

– As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is going to resume TV tapings after the company’s recent hiatus. During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on why AEW is opting to resume TV tapings earlier than expected.

As noted, AEW’s plan is to go back to weekly TV shows or taping more often, starting at May 6 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW is reportedly still making the tapings optional for the talent, but Meltzer stated that more of the wrestlers are expected to be in attendance for the next set of tapings. Meltzer said, “There are some people who won’t come, and there are some people who are out of the country who couldn’t come even if they wanted to.”

According to Meltzer, AEW had previously taped enough material to cover for eight weeks worth of programming in the worst case scenario at the last set of TV tapings. Without stretching the content, it could’ve been enough material for six weeks, but it could’ve gone as far as eight weeks if it was stretched out. However, AEW is instead opting to return to TV tapings four weeks later.

With regards to why AEW is resuming TV tapings earlier than originally anticipated, Meltzer stated, “They just wanted to get back.” He added that it’s “no different” than WWE’s situation, “It’s the same thing with WWE. You know, they wanna run, they’re gonna run. It’s no different. It’s the exact same thing.” Meltzer noted that AEW will be taking the same health hazards and risks as WWE with its talent and staff.

The plan for AEW is to reportedly film two weeks worth of programming on May 6 in Jacksonville, Florida.