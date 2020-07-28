Backstage Rumor on Aleister Black Following Last Night’s Raw Angle

– On today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on last night’s Raw angle, where Murphy jammed the eye of Aleister Black into the corner of the steel ring steps similar to what’s been done to Rey Mysterio. Black was attempting to come to the defense of Dominik Mysterio. Last night’s angle with Black was rumored to have been done as a way to take Black out for a while and put him on the shelf.

According to Meltzer, the angle with Black was part of a plan to take him for an injury angle. It’s unknown how long Black is intended to be out, but “the original idea” was to take him out of commission with this injury angle. Meltzer stated on Black, “I know the original plan for him was to take him out.” Meltzer added, “I don’t know for how long, but that was the original idea, to do an injury angle with Aleister Black.”