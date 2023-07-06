Backstage Rumor on Major International Star Coming to AEW

– According to a report by Fightful Select, former NJPW star and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi is coming to AEW. Multiple talents are said to be of the belief that Ibushi in joining the company in some capacity, and he will specifically be working the Blood & Guts show later this month in Boston, Massachusetts.

Fightful Select also reports that the management for Ibushi has reduced his media obligations due to his schedule picking up in the near future. Also, a source who is close to Ibushi in Japan said that the star is planning to work an upcoming AEW show.

Ibushi has not wrestled since working GCW’s The Collective during WrestleMania Weekend. As previously noted, he was announced for an upcoming GLEAT show in Japan scheduled for August 4. It will be his first match in Japan since October 2021.

Fightful notes that some wrestlers who have worked in both NJPW and AEW wondered previously if any potential Ibushi involvement with AEW could potentially strain the company’s working relationship with NJPW. Ibushi had a falling out with NJPW leading to his exit with the company. However, Ibushi later stated that their past issues have been resolved, and that New Japan offered him a new contract earlier in May.

AEW has not yet made it official that Ibushi is going to be working for the promotion or the Blood & Guts match.

