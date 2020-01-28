Backstage Rumor on WrestleMania Plan and Matchup for Charlotte Flair

– Last Sunday at Royal Rumble 2020, Charlotte Flair won the women’s Rumble match. As a result, she has her pick of women’s champions for a match at WrestleMania 36. During today’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Charlotte Flair’s scheduled opponent is NXT women’s champion Rhea Ripley. So, it’s rumored to be Flair vs. Ripley at WrestleMania 36.

The original rumored plan was for Shayna Baszler to win the women’s Royal Rumble match, but it was ultimately changed to Charlotte Flair. Additionally, Meltzer speculated that Charlotte Flair was given the win at the Royal Rumble to pay a “debt” to her by WWE. He stated that things were promised to her in the past by WWE that were ultimately not fulfilled later on. Vince McMahon was the one who allegedly made the call to change the winner of the women’s Royal Rumble from Shayna Baszler to Charlotte Flair.

To add fuel to the fire to support this rumor, PWInsider is reporting that Flair is scheduled to be in Orlando, Florida for this week’s NXT on the USA Network. This would suggest that Flair is going there to challenge Ripley for her title at WrestleMania 36.

During last night’s Raw, Charlotte Flair would not reveal which champion she will face at WrestleMania. She only said that she will challenge for “a championship” and that’s still deciding who her opponent will be.

WrestleMania 36 is scheduled for Sunday, April 5. The event will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.