Backstage Rumor on Why Chris DeJoseph Was Released From WWE

– As previously reported, Smackdown writer Chris DeJoseph was recently released from WWE. It was previously noted that DeJoseph was not released due to any cutbacks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, he had even received a promotion. According to a report released yesterday by SESCoops.com, DeJoseph was allegedly fired on Thursday (May 28) due to “inappropriate conduct and remarks” he made during a backstage meeting for WWE.

There are no details on what type of alleged remarks DeJoseph made or his conduct, but they are rumored to have angered his boss, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. DeJoseph had been working under Smackdown Executive Director Bruce Prichard. Per the report, it was McMahon who made the decision to fire DeJoseph. McMahon is said to have been “irate” over DeJoseph exhibiting “highly unprofessional” behavior.

Additionally, SESCoops reports that people who worked closely with Chris DeJoseph in WWE claimed he was struggling to maintain and keep up with the company’s grueling work schedule.

Dave Meltzer also commented on the matter on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. While he said he didn’t know all the details, Melter did state that DeJoseph’s dismissal was “disciplinary” and that “something happened with Vince,” which doesn’t contradict yesterday’s report by SEScoops. Meltzer added that everyone found out about DeJoseph’s firing on Friday (May 29) afternoon.

According to Meltzer, DeJoseph and Edward Koskey had both been working as the co-lead writers for Smackdown before the incident leading to DeJoseph getting fired.