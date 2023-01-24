– As previously reported, it was rumored by Fightful Select that Steve Austin was pitched for a huge WrestleMania 39 matchup against Roman Reigns this year, and Austin’s camp was said to have been approached with a big money offer for the matchup. A new rumor from today’s Wrestling Observer Radio indicates that a different matchup was pitched for Austin at WrestleMania for this year..

According to Meltzer on today’s WOR show, the match that was pitched to Steve Austin was not Roman Reigns, but Brock Lesnar. However, the WrestleMania dream match was never signed or is yet to be signed. Meltzer stated, “The match that was pitched was not Roman Reigns. It was Brock Lesnar. It’s not on, something can happen now. It’s been talked about probably for months.”

Meltzer added he was told when the GUNTHER vs. Lesnar rumor came up that a matchup between Gunther and Lesnar “was not happening.” Meltzer continued, “The idea was something that’s a secret, so Austin was that secret.”

Brock Lesnar did make a WWE TV return last night on the Raw XXX Anniversary show, interfering in Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory, costing Lashley the match. While Lesnar’s appearance last night would suggest another matchup between Lesnar and Lashley is in the works, Meltzer stated that it hasn’t been confirmed for WrestleMania 39 yet.

Meltzer added, “I don’t have that [Lesnar vs. Lashley] confirmed for a WrestleMania match, obviously, they’ll likely both be in the Rumble and probably feud, and whether that means Montreal, the pay-per-view there, or WrestleMania, I don’t know, but it feel like it probably has something to do with WrestleMania.”

WWE has not yet announced a match for Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39, or one for Brock Lesnar for that match. The event will take place over two nights from April 2-3 at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.