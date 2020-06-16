Backstage Rumor on Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley Pitching Their WWE World Title Feud

– According to a report by WrestleTalk.com and Louis Langoor, the current WWE feud between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre over the WWE Championship was one that both men actually pitched to WWE higher-ups following WrestleMania 36. The two men had previously worked with each other in TNA, where Lashley beat Drew McIntyre (formerly Drew Galloway) to win the TNA World title several years ago.

Sources stated that both Lashley and McIntyre enjoyed working with each other in the past and believed they could put a great match together if they were given the chance. Additionally, WrestleTalk’s sources said that both men saw value in a feud for their characters.

Additionally, former Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman was someone else who saw potential in a World title angle between the two Superstars. Heyman has been a supporter for Lashley going back to his run in the WWE version of ECW. Before Heyman was dismissed from his Executive Director role for Raw, he allegedly wanted to give Lashley a main event run while on the Raw roster and believed a feud with McIntyre was the way to pull it off. McIntyre is another guy Paul Heyman was very high on during his time overseeing Raw.

Also, Heyman was reportedly heavily involved in the structure and pacing of Lashley and McIntyre’s title match at Backlash last Sunday, and he’s said to have worked with them on those aspects in building up to the match before the event. Per the report, the finish for the match was more of a Vince McMahon idea.

McIntyre retained his title over Lashley at Backlash after hitting him with the Claymore to score the pinfall. A distraction by Lana enabled McIntyre to hit Lashley with the kick to pick up the victory.