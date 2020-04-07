Backstage Rumor on Impact Possibly Moving Forward With Rebellion as AXS TV Special

– As previously reported, Impact Wrestling recently announced that the scheduled Rebellion pay-per-view would not happen as planned. The event was originally scheduled for April 19 in New York City. However, it appears that Rebellion might still be moving forward for Impact. According to PWInsider, there are still plans to move forward with Rebellion “in some form” and potentially retool the event as either a special episode of Impact on AXS TV or an AXS TV special.

Additionally, Impact reportedly has a “tentative plan” in place to tape new material in an empty venue setting. Also, two new matches are apparently going to be announced for the prospective event during tonight’s Impact on AXS TV.