Backstage Rumor on Jinder Mahal Being in Line for ‘Big Push’ and World Title Feud Before Getting Sidelined With Another Injury

– As previously reported, former WWE World champion Jinder Mahal recently revealed that he’s set to undergo another surgery, this time on his knee, which will put him out of action again. According to a report by WrestleTalk.com, Mahal was actually in line for another big push and was scheduled to be booked in a world title feud against the current champion and Mahal’s former 3MB stablemate, Drew McIntyre, before he was sidelined again with this latest injury.

Sources for the report claim that Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman had “big plans” for Jinder Mahal on Raw, which included booking him in a feud with McIntyre over the title later on. The rumor states that it wasn’t set to be a long-standing feud, but it would start a “significant push” for Mahal and put him in the title mix again.

Mahal had recently just returned to WWE programming in April. He had his last match on a May 22 episode of Main Event where he defeated Akira Tozawa. He later wrote on Instagram on his knee injury, “Unfortunately I had to go under the knife again to fix some knee issues. The journey has hit a speed bump, but I will be back stronger than ever.”