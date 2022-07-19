Backstage Rumor on Kenny Omega Possibly Nearing In-Ring Return

– It looks like The Elite could be reunited very soon. Fightful Select reports that AEW star Kenny Omega could be nearing a return to in-ring action. According to the report, certain staff was made aware of a program for September’s All Out event that would involve Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in a six-man tag team program.

As previously reported by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a major angle was said to be in the works for The Young Bucks. At one point, a plan was in place to introduce the AEW Trios Titles, and the program was going to involve The Bucks and Omega against Adam Cole and reDRagon.

Per Fightful Select, the angle that angle the Observer Newsletter referred to did involve Kenny Omega. Omega has been out of action since late last year recovering from multiple injuries.

AEW and Omega have not yet confirmed the news of his potential return. The date in mind for Omega’s return is also unknown. However, staff and talent reportedly have been told about Omega nearing his return to the ring. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp also tweeted on AEW talent and staff being told about Omega’s in-ring return, which you can see below: