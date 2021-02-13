Backstage Rumor on Low Morale in WWE at This Week’s SmackDown

– According to a report by the WrestleVotes Twitter account, “unhappiness and straight up anger” was incredibly high backstage this week at WWE SmackDown yesterday in St. Petersburg, Florida. The report noted that everyone from the talent to the road crew were angry.

In a follow-up to another Twitter user, WrestleVotes later commented on the backstage morale, “Has nothing to do with creative.” As previously reported, WWE is said to have held a meeting with its employees this week that those on the corporate side of WWE would not be receiving any type of bonuses, raises, or promotions for the foreseeable future due to the recent decrease in revenue for the company’s Q4 earnings.

It was noted that those involved in the meeting were upset and left with “low morale.”

