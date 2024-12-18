Backstage Rumor on Main Event for ROH Final Battle

– Fightful Select has an update on this week’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event. The two major title bouts scheduled for the card include Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against New York native Matt Cardona. For the ROH World Women’s Title, Athena defends her belt and two-year title reign against Billie Starkz.

Khan recently said the card features a “double-main event,” leading to speculation on what the final match will be. According to Fightful’s report, Athena vs. Billie Starkz is expected to close out the event. Athena reportedly informed Denise Salcedo of the news during an interview on Wednesday, December 18.

ROH Final Battle is scheduled for Friday, December 20 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.