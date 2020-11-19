Backstage Rumor on Major Matchup Scrapped From Last Week’s SmackDown

– Fightful Select has a backstage rumor on a match that was apparently planned to air on last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown but was scrapped at the last minute. Per the report, WWE had planned to have a qualifying match that would see Big E join Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

However, the match was ultimately pulled from the FOX Network broadcast for November 13 due to time constraints. WWE’s creative team had reportedly planned to add Big E to Team SmackDown for the Survivor Series match some weeks ago.

Additionally, a lot of the decisions on who would fill in the teams for the Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown elimination matches were reportedly set weeks before Sunday’s event. If this is the case, there’s still time for Big E to win a qualifying match for this week’s episode.

WWE Survivor Series 2020 is slated for Sunday, November 22. The show will air live on the WWE Network. It will be held at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.