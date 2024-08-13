– Both Ibou of WrestlePurists and Fightful Select are reporting that a rematch between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland is in the works for AEW All Out 2024. This year’s AEW All Out will be held in Chicago, Illinois just under two weeks after AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium.

Swerve Strickland is currently scheduled to defend his title against Bryan Danielson at AEW All In: London on Sunday, August 25. Danielson is putting his career on the line for the upcoming bout.

AEW has not yet announced Hangman facing Swerve or Danielson at the event. AEW All Out 2024 will be held at Chicago’s NOW Arena on Saturday, September 7.