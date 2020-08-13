Backstage Rumor on New Matchup Planned for Summerslam (Possible Spoilers)

– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE is planning to add Jeff Hardy challenging AJ Styles for the Intercontinental title at this year’s Summerslam event. The angle to set up the direction for that match was originally scheduled to be taped last week, but it was apparently canceled or postponed.

WWE is reportedly planning to tape that angle to set up a Styles vs. Hardy title match at Summerslam for the next edition of Smackdown today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Summerslam 2020 is currently slated for Sunday, August 23. It will air live on the WWE Network. Here’s the current lineup:

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Opponent TBD

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

* Seth Rollins vs. Dominik (Dominik can use weapons)