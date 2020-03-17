Backstage Rumor on Mixed Tag Match Planned for WrestleMania

– According to a report by the WrestleVotes Twitter account, there was a plan to hold a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 36 this year featuring Heavy Machinery and Mandy Rose up against Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, and Sonya Deville. However, this plan was in place before the changes to move WrestleMania to the Performance Center in Orlando due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Per the WrestleVotes account, “Prior to all the changes, a mixed tag team match was scheduled for WrestleMania: Heavy Machinery & Mandy Rose vs. Ziggler/ Roode & Sonya. No telling on if that happens now, as comedy spots like I’m sure would have happened won’t go over without a crowd.”

— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 17, 2020

As of now, WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show will air live on WWE Network.

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Bill Goldberg

* WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch

* Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton

* John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

* The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins