Backstage Rumor On Moose’s Contract Status With Impact Wrestling
June 14, 2021 | Posted by
Moose was unsuccessful in capturing the Impact World title from Kenny Omega at the Against All Odds pay-per-view this past weekend, leading to more speculation about his future with the promotion. Mike Johnson of PWInsider shared details on Moose’s current status.
According to Johnson, there’s a belief that Moose has come to terms on a new deal with Impact, though nothing has been officially announced on that front.
The report also notes that the Impact title match with Omega, which was held at AEW’s usual taping location at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, was taped on June 4.
Moose made his Impact debut back in 2016.
