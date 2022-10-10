Backstage Rumor of More Wrestlers Returning To WWE Soon

PWInsider reports that two wrestlers released from WWE are set to make their return soon, according to several different sources in the company. It was noted that Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson are believed to be on their way back after being released in 2020. They will likely be hitting the RAW brand as soon as this month for a reunion of the OC with AJ Styles.

The Good Brothers, and Styles, were seen together yesterday in Washington DC. It’s possible they were filming something for the company. With Styles feuding with the Judgment Day, Gallows and Anderson would likely come in to back him up.

The two finished up their Impact Wrestling contracts this past August. There had been offers from WWE when Vince McMahon was in charge this past summer. Talks fell apart when the Good Brothers said they weren’t interested in coming back for the money that was offered. Now there’s been a regime change, which allowed talks to start up again.