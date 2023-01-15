– Fightful Select has a report on how WWE altered some plans last month involving in order to have John Cena film an additional unseen segment when he returned for his match on SmackDown last month. According to the report, WWE filmed a segment involving John Cena and US Champion Austin Theory during Cena’s appearance on the December 30 edition of SmackDown.

Originally, Theory was slated to work the Toronto WWE Live Holiday Tour event that took place the same night as SmackDown in Tampa, Florida. Theory was supposed to work a Cage Match against Seth Rollins. However, WWE opted to pull Theory from that show to film a segment with John Cena at the Tampa SmackDown.

Per the report, WWE filmed the segment with Cena and Theory. It’s currently unknown if the segment was meant to be for future use to set up a potential matchup, something related to 2K Games, or as a digital exclusive.

John Cena and Austin Theory did share a segment last June when Cena appeared on WWE Raw. WWE has not yet announced if Cena will be working a match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles later this April.