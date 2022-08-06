Backstage Rumor on AEW Changing Plans for Tag Team Title Match for All Out

– AEW is rumored to have changed course on a tag team title rematch that was planned for next month’s All Out 2022 in Chicago. Dave Meltzer stated on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) was told they were going to have a trilogy rematch with The Young Bucks at AEW All Out with the intent that FTR would face Young Bucks with all the titles FTR currently holds on the line.

However, Meltzer stated that the AEW “powers that be” decided to “usurp” those plans due to the pending return of Kenny Omega, who would be involved with the Bucks for the recently announced Trios Championship Tournament, which is set to crown the inaugural champions at All Out.

Since Omega is now apparently ready to return to the ring, and AEW officials had been waiting on using the Trios Titles until he was ready to come back, the creative team opted to change course on a third Bucks vs. FTR match with all their titles on the lines and go forth with Bucks and Omega competing for the Trios Titles instead. On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole and reDRagon turned on The Young Bucks, who were then helped by Hangman Page, hinting at a potential reunion.

Meltzer added that The Hardys were originally supposed to be the ones to win the AEW Tag Team Titles in June in a Ladder Match, but Jeff Hardy’s recent DUI arrest and suspension resulted in The Hardys being pulled from the matchup, so plans changed. This resulted in The Young Bucks winning the AEW Tag Team Titles.

According to Meltzer, FTR was really set on a match with The Bucks happening in Chicago, but AEW and Tony Khan opted to go in the direction of having the Bucks compete with Kenny Omega in a Trios Championship match instead with the hopes it will be a big draw and moneymaker for All Out.

The recent Bucks face turn after the Adam Cole assault on Dynamite led to some fans claiming they did the turn as a way to try and bury FTR or get out of jobbing to them again. Meltzer responded to how that idea is nonsense to a fan on Twitter. This later drew a response from FTR member Dax Harwood, who wrote to Meltzer, “Dave, with all due respect, f*** off. Like, in the most respectful and loving way, I mean that. When you decide to get two sides of a story, then speak on it. Thanks dude.”

Meltzer noted that Harwood could’ve posted that tweet in order to stir up interest, since it’s expected that the FTR vs. Bucks trilogy matchup will still happen at some point later on.

AEW All Out is scheduled for Sunday, September 4. The event will be held at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

people who actually think the young bucks are burying ftr or are scared of them in some way are the biggest losers on wrestling twitter — daisy 🦋 (@boutmachines) August 4, 2022

Actually they are people who learn from Alex Jones types and can't read. https://t.co/ZbpUdA4hDq — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 5, 2022