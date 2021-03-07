wrestling / News
Backstage Rumor on AEW Roster Knowing Who New Signing Is, Note on Reveal
– As previously reported, AEW is planning to reveal a major “Hall of Fame-worthy” talent signing later today at Revolution 2021. According to a report by Fightful Select, wrestlers within AEW already know who the new signing is and are being trusted with that information.
Based on the report, the wrestlers who know the information are being so secretive about the reveal that they aren’t telling close friends or family members who it is. Additionally, a source told Fightful that the new talent signing for AEW is said to be “shocking, in a good way.”
All Elite Wrestling Revolution 2021 is being held later today at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The card will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
