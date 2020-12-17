Backstage Rumor on AEW Wrestlers Being Unhappy With Jim Ross’ Public Criticism

– As previously reported, Jim Ross recently voiced some criticism on his Grilling JR podcast regarding some of the in-ring style in AEW. AEW’s Brandon Cutler appeared to later make fun of those comments on Twitter. According to an update by WrestlingNews.co, some male wrestlers on the AEW roster anonymously responded to JR’s comments and shared their thoughts, and they were not happy with the way in which Ross is “burying” their work.

Per the report, the wrestlers in AEW felt that while Ross made some good points on his criticisms, some wrestlers are less likely to listen to him if he rips on their work in public.

One wrestler commented: “Look I know there is a lot that JR can teach us, but burying us on the show or on his podcast is only going to make some of us ignore what he says. I grew up watching JR and he is the best and we love it that he calls our matches, but maybe find a different way to criticize the wrestlers in the ring. Everyone is doing what they have been taught. I agree that sometimes things need to be slowed down, but that won’t happen when the guy who is supposed to help put us over is going out there and publicly burying us.”

Another wrestled reportedly shared similar feelings on Ross’ comments. Additionally, Jerry Lynn was pointed out as someone who gets a lot of praise backstage for not only being a straight shooter, but being someone who also offers constructive criticism.

As noted, Ross stated the following on his podcast:

“I told a kid the other day at AEW that everybody does the same fu**ing spot. All you guys go outside. You cluster up like coils. You stand there in a huddle, friends and foes together, side by side so you can catch some leaping idiot going over the top who never wins with this move. They are looking for the holy s**t chant. They love to hear ‘this is awesome’. It’s a spot folks. It’s a trapeze act. I don’t buy into that. The DDT is a great finish and should be used as such.”

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, AEW TNT champion Darby Allin voiced his agreement with Ross.

After JR made his initial comments on his podcast, Cutler tweeted on Dec. 11, “THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite 7 vs 7. We’re gonna go outside, cluster up like coils, stand there in a huddle, friends and foes together, side-by-side to catch some leaping idiot going over the top. Can’t wait 8pm TnT Hopefully for 1M viewers let’s fn go.”

Cutler was ultimately taken out of that matchup scheduled for last night’s Dynamite. The match became a 6 vs. 6 match when Wardlow had to withdraw due to a family matter. Cutler was the other man who was removed from the match for the other team.