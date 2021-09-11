Backstage Rumor on AEW’s Plans for Major Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa Rematch

– Earlier this year, Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker in their classic and highly praised Lights Out Match. However, Britt Baker was the one who would later on to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship. Dr. Baker is next scheduled to face Ruby Soho as her next title challenger. However, this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that there are major plans for a rematch between the two women planned for early 2022.

Per the report, AEW officials have reportedly talked about a multiple stipulations for the planned rematch, including a steel cage or a Hair vs. Hair stipulation. Whatever the stipulation, the plan is to give it some major buildup, and their rematch would be hyped as the biggest women’s match in AEW history.

AEW has not yet announced when the Ruby Soho vs. Dr. Baker matchup will happen. Rosa was the last person eliminated by Soho in the Women’s Casino Battle Royale last Sunday at AEW All Out.