Backstage Rumor on Aleister Black Picking Out His New WWE Theme Song

– As previously reported, Aleister Black had a new entrance and theme song he debuted on last night’s episode of Raw. Fightful Select released a report with more details on the changes.

As noted, Black’s old theme was produced by CFO$, and which WWE has been reportedly trying to phase out those themes. According to the new report, another wrestler said that Aleister Black was able to handpick his new theme song. The report also noted that while WWE is trying to slowly move away from the CFO$ songs, multiple WWE talents corroborated that they were able to keep their old themes after they rejected ideas for new ones.