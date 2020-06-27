Backstage Rumor on Baron Corbin Being Upset by Planned Feud With Matt Riddle

– According to a report by Sportskeeda and Gary Cassidy, multiple sources within WWE claim that King Baron Corbin is not happy with his planned feud with Matt Riddle. Per the report, Riddle has known for several months that the plan was for him to work with Corbin after moving to Smackdown roster. However, Corbin only found out about those plans last week.

It’s rumored that Baron Corbin was unhappy with the feud and allegedly insisted that Riddle “beat five enhancement talents” before facing him. Riddle beat reigning Intercontinental champion AJ Styles in his Smackdown in-ring debut in a non-title match last week.

Plans for a feud between Riddle and Corbin apparently started getting put together last March. Also, Corbin was the one who eliminated Riddle during the three-brand Survivor Series Elimination Match at Last November’s event. Later in January, Corbin eliminated Riddle in just over 40 seconds during the men’s Rumble match.

It appeared the feud has started between the two based on the ending for last night’s episode of Smackdown. You can read more on that HERE.

Sources have indicated to me that, while the plan is for a Matt Riddle vs Baron Corbin rivalry going forward, Corbin only recently found out about those plans and wasn't too happy with them – insisting that Riddle should have to defeat five enhancement talents before facing him. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 27, 2020