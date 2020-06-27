wrestling / News

Backstage Rumor on Baron Corbin Being Upset by Planned Feud With Matt Riddle

June 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Baron Corbin Bald 1 WWE Raw

– According to a report by Sportskeeda and Gary Cassidy, multiple sources within WWE claim that King Baron Corbin is not happy with his planned feud with Matt Riddle. Per the report, Riddle has known for several months that the plan was for him to work with Corbin after moving to Smackdown roster. However, Corbin only found out about those plans last week.

It’s rumored that Baron Corbin was unhappy with the feud and allegedly insisted that Riddle “beat five enhancement talents” before facing him. Riddle beat reigning Intercontinental champion AJ Styles in his Smackdown in-ring debut in a non-title match last week.

Plans for a feud between Riddle and Corbin apparently started getting put together last March. Also, Corbin was the one who eliminated Riddle during the three-brand Survivor Series Elimination Match at Last November’s event. Later in January, Corbin eliminated Riddle in just over 40 seconds during the men’s Rumble match.

It appeared the feud has started between the two based on the ending for last night’s episode of Smackdown. You can read more on that HERE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Baron Corbin, Matt Riddle, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading