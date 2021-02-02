Backstage Rumor on Bianca Belair Plans for WrestleMania 37 Still Being ‘Up in the Air’

– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE officials have “still not completely decided” on the opponent for Bianca Belair for WrestleMania 37. So the decision on who Belair will face at the event is still “up in the air.”

Currently, Belair is still part of the SmackDown roster, and Sasha Banks is the SmackDown women’s champion. Asuka is Raw women’s champion. Her former women’s tag team champion partner, Charlotte Flair, is currently embroiled in a feud with Lacey Evans.

Bianca Belair won the women’s Royal Rumble match at the event last Sunday. WrestleMania 37 is slated for April 10–11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.