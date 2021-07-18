wrestling / News
Backstage Rumor on ‘Big Surprise’ Planned by WWE Tonight
– According to a report by WrestleVotes, WWE reportedly has a “big time surprise” in the works for tonight’s Money in the Bank 20201 event. Per the report, the source said the plan has been in the works for weeks to unveil tonight’s surprise.
The same source indicated there hasn’t been anything heard about the surprise “all weekend,” which could be a strategy to throw everyone off it. The tweet also stated, “idk, it’s not like this person can be seen or anything,” which seems to imply John Cena. Ultimately, we’ll find out later.
Previously, John Cena was rumored to be returning to WWE for a major title matchup against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. However, that matchup has not yet been confirmed. Also, Cena has multiple Hollywood and entertainment commitments. As noted, he was recently cast in Matthew Vaugh’s spy-thriller, Argylle, which is scheduled to start filming in Europe next month.
WWE Money in the Bank 2021 kicks off with tonight’s Kickoff show at 7:00 pm ET on WWE’s digital platforms. The main card will air live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else starting at 8:00 pm ET.
411 will have live coverage of the show starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.
Source states the plan going back weeks ago was for a big time surprise tonight. Same source states they haven’t heard anything regarding it all weekend, which could just be to throw everyone off… idk, it’s not like this person can be seen or anything. 👋🏻🚫
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Edge On What Made His WWE Feud With John Cena Special, Rey Mysterio’s Impact On Wrestling Industry
- Jay White Makes Impact Wrestling Debut After Kenny Omega Retains Impact Title At Slammiversary, FinJuice Runs Down After Show Goes Off Air (Pics, Video)
- Kevin Nash Names His Mt. Rushmore of Big Men Wrestlers in Broken Skull Sessions Preview
- WWE Reportedly Has Even More Surprise Returns Planned, Note On Expected Changes To Main Roster