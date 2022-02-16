Backstage Rumor on Buddy Matthews Joining With AEW

– According to a report by Fightful Select, former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews (aka Buddy Murphy) might be the next free agent to sign with AEW. Sources in AEW reportedly stated that there’s growing interest and “rumblings” on Matthews joining AEW.

Additionally, some AEW sources indicated that creative pitches have been made for Matthews, with another source saying that creative for Matthews is “already decided,” but that’s not yet confirmed. Also, several AEW talents have reportedly been told that there’s a working plan to bring in Buddy Matthew, which started in January.

Buddy Matthews was released by WWE in June of last year. He became a free agent in September, after which he started working several indie promotions, along with MLW and NJPW.