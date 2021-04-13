Backstage Rumor on Changes to Finishes at WrestleMania 37, More Details on Fiend vs. Orton

– As previously reported, it’s been rumored that the original plan for Randy Orton vs. The Fiend was to have The Fiend over, and that was apparently still the plan as of last Friday. However, there was then apparently a last-minute change to have Orton go over instead for the match, which took place on Sunday. However, multiple matches are rumored to have had their finishes changed the weekend of the show. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez spoke more on the last-minute changes to the match finishes at WrestleMania 37 on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer stated on the finish changes, “I know two of the major matches, one was done on Saturday, and the other was done on Sunday.” Meltzer indicated that the match that had its finish changed later on Sunday was the previously rumored last-minute change to the finish of Fiend vs. Orton.

According to Meltzer, the change to the finish for Orton/Fiend occurred on Sunday, just hours before WrestleMania 37: Night 2 was slated to start, and that match served as as the opener. Additionally, Alvarez reported that he was told that two match of the finishes were changed the weekend of the event, and Fiend vs. Orton was said to have not been one of them.

Also, Alvarez indicated that with Orton/Fiend, the two he altered finishes he knows about, and the other one Meltzer mentioned from Saturday, there are rumored to be four matchups that had their finishes changed late before the show.