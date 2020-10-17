Backstage Rumor on Concerns for AEW Wrestlers Working GCW’s The Collective

– As previously reported, multiple wrestlers who worked last weekend’s series of GCW events, The Collective, have tested postive for COVID-19. Dave Meltzer addressed the fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak from The Collective on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, including a rumor on the AEW talent who performed there. Wrestlers from both the AEW and Impact Wrestling rosters were in action at The Collective. AEW World champion headlined the Bloodsport card during The Collective, facing Chris Dickinson. There was criticism directed at GCW because it appears the setup for the events in Indianapolis did not appear to take proper precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Meltzer, sources were speaking to him before the Collective shows and said, “This is going to be bad. AEW shouldn’t have let their talent go here because they’re going to do this, and they’re going to be either flagged at AEW, or if they somehow sneak through, and the test doesn’t catch them, then it could be bad news.”

Meltzer noted that he hasn’t heard of any AEW wrestlers who worked the shows last weekend testing positive for COVID-19 yet. Ring of Honor already pulled the wrestlers who worked The Collective shows from their next scheduled set of TV tapings as a precautionary measure. Danhausen is the only wrestler who confirmed he won’t be working the TV tapings, even though he tested negative for COVID-19.

Following Bloodsport, Moxley later worked AEW Dynamite later this week, facing Lance Archer for the Anniversary show on Wednesday night. Meltzer assumed any COVID-19 crisis was averted since it’s now been almost week, and he hadn’t heard anything yet about AEW wrestlers testing positive from The Collective.