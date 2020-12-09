Backstage Rumor on Creative Frustrations for Charlotte Flair Booking in NXT

– It may seem like a lifetime ago already, but earlier this year, Charlotte Flair was the NXT women’s champion. She won the belt from Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 after earning a title shot winning this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match. A report by Fightful Select has a report with some rumors on the creative handling of Charlotte Flair during her main event run with NXT this year.

Per the report, NXT’s creative team apparently had to deal with Raw’s creative team whenever Charlotte Flair was going to appear on NXT. All writing or creative plans on Charlotte first had to go through the Raw team, but they would often get shot down.

Additionally, the report notes that Rhea Ripley was originally scheduled to beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. However, creative plans then changed to have Charlotte win the title. Also, there was reportedly a creative push within NXT that would have Bianca Belair added to into the mix of their feud. This could result in Charlotte Flair losing the belt by not having to take a pinfall loss.

The report noted that an NXT wrestler who was asked about the situation had a “pessimistic” response to WWE and NXT’s handling of the situation. Said wrestler indicated that the creative team for NXT should’ve known better what they were getting into when booking Charlotte.

Flair later went on to lose the title at TakeOver: In Your House in June. Io Shirai ended up pinning Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match to capture the title. After that, Flair took a hiatus from WWE programming, from which she has not yet returned.