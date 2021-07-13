Backstage Rumor on Delay for WWE Draft, Note on Raw Season Premiere

– According to a report by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, WWE has apparently made a change to this year’s planned WWE Draft and delayed the event by a month. Previously, Zarian had reported that this year’s draft would take place on the August 30 edition of Raw and the September 3 episode of SmackDown. Now, it appears WWE has pushed the Draft back a month to October.

Additionally, Zarian reports that he was told Monday, October 4 as one of the dates, but it’s unknown if this will be Night 1 or Night 2 of the Draft. This means other potential nights for the Draft are Friday, October 1 and Monday, October 4 or October 4 and Friday, October 8.

Also, Zarian reported on his show (via WrestlingInc.com) that WWE is planning for the 30th season of Monday Night Raw to air live on the USA Network on October 4. So, it appears the draft might coincide with the Raw season premiere.

WWE has not yet officially announced the plans and dates for this year’s Draft.