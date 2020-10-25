Backstage Rumor on Direction for Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Storyline Following HIAC (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– As previously reported, Roman Reigns revealed the “consequences” of the Hell in a Cell I Quit match with Jey Uso if Uso loses tonight’s match. If Roman Reigns defends his WWE Universal title and wins, then Jey Uso will have to fall in line and listen to all his orders. If not, The Usos and their immediate family members are going to be considered out of the family. WrestlingInc.com has released a report with a potential spoiler on the planned direction for the storyline coming out of tonight’s Hell in a Cell event.

According to WrestlingInc.’s report, the internal plan from WWE’s creative team is to have Jey Uso ultimately join forces with Roman Reigns. The report notes while it’s not known when Jey Uso will take Reigns’ side, it will be played off as a “if you can’t beat them, join them” situation, with Jey Uso serving as a henchman to the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

This would seem to indicate that Reigns will win tonight’s match, due to his previously announced “consequences” on last Friday’s SmackDown. The report goes on to state that Jey Uso will be forced to join Reigns in order to provide for his family, since Reigns is the chief, and Jey Uso will have to fall in line. Otherwise, Jey Uso and his family will be cut out, per the consequences.

Jey’s tag team partner, Jimmy Uso, is still currently out of action due to injury. The report notes that it’s not yet clear how Jimmy Uso will play into the storyline with his brother joining Roman Reigns once Jimmy receives his medical clearance to return to the ring.

Reigns vs. Jey Uso in a Hell in a Cell I Quit match for the WWE Universal title is set later tonight at Hell in a Cell 2020. The event will be streamed live on the WWE Network. The previous betting odds listed Reigns as a -2800 favorite to win the match. Meanwhile, Jey Uso is a +900 underdog.