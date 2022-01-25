Backstage Rumor on Early Plans for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Ceremony

– As previously reported, this year’s WrestleMania 38 week in Dallas, Texas will include NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver and a WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. PWInsider had an update on WWE’s preliminary plans for the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 ceremony.

Per the report, early plans suggest that the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 ceremony will air on Peacock and the WWE Network on Friday evening on Friday, April 1. The “working plan” would to air the show following that week’s episode of SmackDown on the FOX Network.

It’s unknown if WWE plans to air the show live or taped. If it airs following SmackDown, that means the broadcast would start at 10:00 pm ET, which would be 9:00 pm local time in Dallas. Also, these plans are still in the “preliminary” stages as WWE is still currently working on locking all their WrestleMania Week activities down. It’s possible that these early plans could still change later on.

WWE has will announce the dates, times, locations, and venues for its other WrestleMania Week events at a later date.