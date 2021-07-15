Backstage Rumor on Excitement for Tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown

– According to a backstage rumor reported today by WrestleVotes, people backstage are said to be “legitimately JUICED UP with excitement” for tomorrow’s edition of WWE SmackDown at the Toyota Center, Houston Texas. Additionally, WrestleVotes noted that setup and pre-production for tomorrow’s show has begun at the venue.

Tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown will mark the company’s official return to live touring with ticketed fans in attendance. This is after a the WWE ThunderDome setup at multiple different venues, featuring virtual audience members.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank 2021 will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. This will be followed by Raw at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas on Monday, July 18.