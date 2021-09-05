wrestling / News
Backstage Rumor on Expected Appearance for AEW All Out (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
– According to a report by Fightful Select, many talents within AEW are of the belief that Bryan Danielson, aka former WWE World champion Daniel Bryan, will show up at tonight’s All Out pay-per-view event. It was first reported that Danielson had signed with AEW last July.
Additionally, Bodyslam.net noted late last month that AEW’s plan had moved up Danielson’s debut to have him make an appearance at All Out. Fightful also reports that the outlet has been told that AEW is planning to have Danielson appear at All Out later tonight.
Also, Fightful noted that many talents within AEW have not been told outright about Danielson’s planned appearance. The event is scheduled for later today at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It will be broadcast live PPV. It will also be available digitally through FITE TV and Bleacher Report.
