– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported a rumor on how WWE executives Triple H and Vince McMahon view Sami Zayn heading into tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event.

With regards to viewing talents as top stars, Meltzer reported that he’s heard talk that Triple H and Vince McMahon do not view Sami Zayn as “the face of the company.” However, Meltzer noted that doesn’t mean WWE would necessarily avoid putting Zayn in the Rumble or possibly winning the title at some point, but top officials apparently do not view Zayn as a star to become the “face of the company.”

As previously noted, Sami Zayn spoke to Ariel Helwani with BT Sport that he doesn’t know if he could be “that guy,” or the face of the company, for WWE. He said on the matter, “I don’t know if I’m that guy that you could necessarily hitch your wagon to for the next 5, 10 years and like, face of the company for the next 5-10 years.”

As of today, Sami Zayn’s participation has not yet been confirmed for the men’s Royal Rumble match. There are still 11 slots open for tonight’s match. The event will go down later today at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.