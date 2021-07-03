UPDATED: Backstage Rumor on How Zelina Vega & WWE Resolved Their Issues, Pro-Union Tweets Deleted

UPDATE: Fightful Select has additional details on WWE and Zelina Vega working out their problems and resolving their issues ahead of her recent return this week on SmackDown. Previously in May, Fightful had reported that Vega was at the Performance Center, and a WWE return was in the works for her.

Fightful reports that after Vega was released last November, there were several influential people behind the scenes who pushed for her to be brought back. With regards to her Twitch account and if her third party platforms were negotiated into her new contract, Fightful’s source claimed they are yet to hear of anyone working the third party platforms into their new contracts yet. It’s unknown if the topic was addressed for Vega’s contract. However, as noted below, the account is active, but it’s mainly been used by Aleister Black, while Vega’s last stream appears to have taken place about five months ago.

Additionally, multiple sources in WWE stated they made an effort to maintain contact with Vega after her release through the process of her being re-signed and brought back to WWE. Also, Vega is reportedly listed as a “SmackDown heel” on WWE’s internal roster sheet, and she’s been listed on the roster sheet for almost a month. The secret of her return was reportedly out backstage this week.

ORIGINAL: PWInsider has an update on the WWE return of Zelina Vega. Vega made her onscreen WWE return on last night’s SmackDown, where it was announced that she’d compete in the women’s Money in the Bank match at this month’s event. She then lost to Liv Morgan in a singles match. PWInsider released a report with new information on Vega’s return and how both sides came together in order to bring her back.

While rumors had surfaced in May that Vega could be returning to WWE after she was spotted at the WWE Performance Center, her return is still shocking considering the manner in which she and WWE had parted ways last November. At that time, WWE released Vega for a reported breach of her contract. Vega was at odds with over the recently instituted ban on Superstars using third party platforms, such as Twitch or Cameo. Also, Vega starting an OnlyFans account was said to have been the last straw for WWE before firing her.

Additionally, on the same day as her release, Vega posted a tweet that said, “I support unionization.” That tweet is now deleted. Other tweets she made regarding unionization have also been deleted. Initially following her release, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and the official SAG-AFTRA account shared their public support for Vega. On November 18, the SAG-AFTRA Twitter wrote, “Powerful conversation with Thea Trinidad today. We support her and others as they work to protect and empower themselves.” Vega’s now deleted response to SAG-AFTRA read, “Very powerful indeed, thank you all for the pleasant conversation and insight.”

According to PWInsider’s report, there were officials within WWE who thought she still should’ve been kept under contract and not released last November. Those who backed Vega within the company reportedly pushed for conversations between the two sides to continue, which they later did. It’s said that after an extended period of back and forth conversations, WWE executives “apologized” to Vega and then made an offer for her to return to the company.

Ultimately, Vega did opt to re-sign with WWE; with one source claiming it happened in May, and another source claiming it happened much sooner than that. However, both sides wanted to keep quiet on the resolution so Vega’s return could be strategized. It’s unknown why WWE waited until this week for Vega to make her return to TV. She was reportedly backstage last week as well.

With regards to the resolution between WWE executives and Zelina Vega, PWInsider reports that “everyone” came to a better understanding on their differing perspectives.

While Vega did return to WWE, her husband, former WWE Superstar Aleister Black, did not. WWE released Aleister Black last month. While Black has supporters behind the scenes who reportedly believe his release was premature and have pushed for him to be brought back, there’s no word of any discussions for him to return to WWE.

Vega’s Twitch channel appears to still be active. However, most of the recent videos over the last month appear to be Tommy End (Aleister Black) streaming his Let’s Plays and not Vega. It appears Vega’s last Twitch stream occurred about five months ago.