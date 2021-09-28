Backstage Rumor on Idea WWE Pitched to Adam Cole That He Shot Down

– Fightful Select has a new report with new details on plans WWE was making for Adam Cole on the main roster. Ultimately, Adam Cole ended up signing with AEW after his WWE contract expired last month, and he made his debut at All Out.

It was previously rumored that there was a creative pitch for Cole to work as a heel manager for Keith Lee. However, Cole said he never heard about that one. According to Fightful’s report, it’s not uncommon for pitches like that one not to make it to the talent.

One pitch that Fightful reports did make it to Cole was to have him cut his hair to give him a new look for Raw or SmackDown. Cole reportedly made it clear to WWE officials that he wasn’t interested in cutting his hair for WWE TV. The pitch was not made again to Cole and was said not be among the final ideas that were given to him.

Additionally, WWE sources reportedly had high praise for Cole for his transparency on what he did and didn’t like from a creative standpoint, along with how he dealt with his WWE exit. As noted, Adam Cole spoke to Renee Paquette and revealed he talked to Triple H and Shawn Michaels about going to AEW.